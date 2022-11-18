Shraddha-like Murder Reported in Bangladesh, Hindu Girl Brutally Killed, Chopped into Pieces

In a horrifying incident, a Bangladeshi man has been arrested for killing her lover and chopping her into pieces.

Abu Bakr, the accused, had recently met Kavita Rani and fell in love with her. However, he killed her over an argument and chopped her into pieces in Bangladesh, according to a report in India Today.

The murder comes days after Shraddha Walkar murder case, where Walkar, a resident of Vasai, was killed by her lover Aaftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi and her body chopped into 35 pieces and dumped them across the city over several days. The crime triggered a huge outrage throughout India.

The incident came to light on November 6 when Abu Bakr did not turn up for work and his phone was unreachable.

Advertisement

When his employer from the transport firm he worked for sent a person to his rented house, it was locked from outside. After the landlord grew suspicious about Abu Bakr’s whereabouts, he informed the police.

When the police arrived and unlocked the door, they found the headless body of a Kavita in a box.

The head was kept separate from the body, wrapped in polythene and the hands were missing. The victim was identified as Kavita Rani. Abu Bakr, had recently grown close to Kavita and the two had met only five few days before the murder.

The report added that Abu Bakr had been living with another girl, Sapna, for the last four years in a house in Gobarchaka Square area of Bangladesh.

Abu Bakr had invited Kavita to his house on November 5, while Sapna was away at work. But an argument broke out between the two and the accused, in a bout of anger, strangled Kavita to death.

Advertisement

He reportedly separated the head from the body, chopped off her hands and disposed of them in a drain. The head was kept wrapped in a polythene bag and the rest of the body was dumped into a box before he fled.

Bangladesh Police nabbed Abu Bakr along with his live-in partner Sapna on November 7.

Read all the Latest News here