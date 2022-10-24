'Significant Moment, Special Diwali': Reactions Pour in As Rishi Sunak Becomes 1st Indian-Origin UK PM

Former UK Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister, as he was declared by the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers on Monday.

Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year and will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister for just 45 days. He is set to become the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country.

Sunak was elected by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race.

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated Sunak and said that he has her full support. In a tweet, Truss said, “congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support."

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon called Sunak becoming the prime minister as a “genuinely significant moment" and that this certainly makes for a “special Diwali."

Taking to twitter, Sturgeon said, “I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve."

Former UK prime minister David Cameron has congratulated Rishi on becoming the prime minister and to lead during “challenging times." In a tweet, Cameron said, “I predicted a decade ago that the Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that comes to be. I wish Rishi the very best, he has my wholehearted support."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also reacted to this and called it a “proud moment."

“While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA," she said in a tweet.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, said, “first Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak, the people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government."

“I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism," he added.

Shashi Tharoor said that the “Brits have done something very rare" as he congratulated Rishi Sunak.

In a tweet, he said, “if this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of Rishi Sunak, let’s honestly ask: can it happen here?

