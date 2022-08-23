With the historic decision to decriminalize sex between men, Singapore, a city-state with around 5.4 million population, has joined the list of those countries in the Asia-Pacific region where colonial era law has been withdrawn.

However, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, while making the announcement on Sunday, said that Singapore has no plans to change the legal definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

Under Singapore’s Section 377A, offenders can be jailed for up to two years under the law, but reports say it has not been enforced for more than a decade. It was unclear when exactly Section 377A would be repealed.

As per news agency Associated Press, bans on sex between men in the region were instituted British colonial rule in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Here are the details regarding the situation on sexual diversity in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region:

India

In 2018, India’s Supreme Court struck down the controversial law under which people can be convicted up to 10 years in prison. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was a colonial-era law that penalised consensual ‘unnatural’ sex and was essentially a tool for criminalising and demonising those with ‘deviant’ sexuality. Despite the landmark SC ruling, the LGBTQ community still remains stigmatised and same-sex marriage remains illegal.

Australia

Australia was one of first countries in the Asia-Pacific region to repeal gay sex ban with its states and territories revoking the law between 1975 and 1997. The country’s Parliament legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country in 2017. Even people convicted for consensual sexual acts were allowed to clear their criminal records.

China

Though the gay sex remains a stigma in Chinese society, homosexuality is not criminalized by any law. However, in the past few years, LGBTQ groups in China have faced increasing censorship. Moreover, same-sex marriage in China remains unlikely to be legalized in the near future.

Indonesia

Indonesia, which is the world’s most populous Muslim country, does not penalise gay sex but allows marriages between a man and a woman. However, in one conservative province of Aceh, sex between consenting adults of the same sex is still considered illegal.

Japan

LGBTQ community regularly faces discrimination at school, workplaces and at home, forcing people to hide their sexual identities. There are different court rulings on marriages for same sex couples, creating a state of confusion among people. Same-sex couples cannot inherit a house and are often barred from renting apartments. Tokyo’s Shibuya district became the first municipality to issue partnership certificates to same-sex couples. However, it is still not considered a marriage certificate.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, people convicted for same-sex intercourse can be imprisoned up to 20 years. The country also has an Islamic court system for Muslims which sent gays and lesbians for attempt to have sex. It has a strict censor policy for movies involving LGBTQ community.

New Zealand

New Zealand decriminalized gay sex in 1986 and has been recognizing civil unions between same sex couples since 2005. In 2013, New Zealand became the first nation in the Asia-Pacific region to legalize same-sex marriage.

Taiwan

Considered a hostpot for LGBTQ life, Taiwan legalized gay marriage in 2019. Annual Pride parade in Taiwan attracts people from all over Asia. However, the law says both partners must be from a place where same sex marriages are considered legal.

Thailand

Thailand is considered among the most liberal nations in Asia when it comes to LGBTQ issues. However, the country is still working to legalize same-sex unions. Bills seeking to legalize either marriage equality or civil partnerships for same-sex couples have already been passed.

(With inputs from agencies)

