Home » News » World » Sister Of Woman Missing After Plane Crash Urges Police To Not Inform Passenger's Mother

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (Image: AP Photo)
It is unclear what happened to Vaibhavi Tripathi, who was on the plane with her husband and children and her sister urged the cops to not inform her mother

PTI
Updated: May 30, 2022, 07:02 IST

When Mumbai police personnel on Sunday contacted the elder sister of Vaibhavi (Bandekar) Tripathi, who was on board the plane that crashed in Nepal earlier in the day, she requested them not to tell anything about the incident to her mother, saying she was already in a critical condition, an official said.

The fate of Vaibhavi Tripathi, her husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi and their children - Dhanush and Ritika - residents of Thane city adjoining Mumbai, and 18 others travelling with them in the Tara Air plane, is yet to be known hours after the aircraft crashed in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off, officials said.

“Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police asking them to find the residence of the four family members who were on board the plane, and inform the relatives about it. Accordingly, a team of the Borivali police station got in touch with one Seema Prabhu, who resides in Vaibhavi (Bandekar) Tripathi’s housing society. She gave Vaibhavi’s elder sister Sanjeevani Sadani’s contact number, who lives with her mother in Thane," an official said.

“The police contacted Vaibhavi’s sister and shared the information with her. But she told our personnel that she had already got in touch with the Indian embassy in Nepal. She then requested the police not to tell anything about the incident to her mother as her health condition is critical," he added.

The official said that the address mentioned on Vaibhavi’s passport said she is a resident of Bhushan Park View Society at Chikuwadi in Borivali. But when the police team went to that place, it was found that the flat had been rented out, he said.

Later, the police team found out that the Tripathi family currently resides in Thane city and their house is located in the area under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station, while Sadani lives with her mother in a nearby area, the police official said.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later. The plane was later spotted in a state of burning at Laningchgola, an upper area of Larikota in Thasang Rural Municipality-2 in Mustang district.

first published: May 30, 2022, 07:02 IST