Snippets from UK: 'Article of Faith'—Boris and Sunak on the Same Page

>Reading between the lines: This was one article where the byline, the joint bylines rather, counted more than the content. The content was a declaration of more of the same rise in contribution to the National Insurance as announced earlier— in effect a tax rise. But the article declaring that it would stand despite some opposition to it was signed jointly by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Amidst wide speculation that Sunak is looking to replace Johnson, this was a statement that the two speak in the same voice.

>Thorny report: So now the Sue Gray report into the partygate is expected finally this week. But the question now is less when it will be submitted, but what part of the report is allowed to be submitted. If portions are held back, and it is announced that this has been done, the furore will rise again. Boris Johnson’s team has been trying to put this all on the back burner. Past submission of the report, whether in full or in part, this is certain to become a burning issue again

>Forgotten neighbourhood: Among the first towns in Britain to get new benefits under a levelling up programme to bring up neglected places is Wolverhampton in the Midlands. It’s hard to see another town that could need more of a boost. The town, home to a very large Punjabi population, is so run-down that it’s hard to believe it’s in the same country as London, just a couple of hours drive away. No doubt a further levelling up will be needed within Wolverhampton, where the Indian areas are far worse off than the others.

>Painful fight for acceptance: India is among the last countries to have ended outlawing gay sex. But the fight has not been won easily in the more progressive that ended a ban on homosexuality far earlier. The long campaigner for gay rights in Britain, Peter Tatchell told BBC on turning 70 that throughout his campaign he was assaulted more than 300 times. That’s assault, not just abuse— he could not keep count of that. But the fight for full acceptance has not been won in either the UK or India, though Britain is undoubtedly far ahead.

>Wave wanes: The number of hospitalisations listing Covid has at last begun to fall, though it’s still a high 16,000 plus. That together with a fall in the number of reported cases has brought the first reassuring sign that the virus wave may finally be over. The number of deaths reported Sunday has also fallen to 85. With masks off and people going more and more to work in offices, it’s beginning to feel like the way the world was two years back.

