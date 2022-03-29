Snippets from UK: As Air Bubbles Burst, Flight Fares Start to Swell Up

Travel sector hots up: Now that those air bubbles have burst after two years, travellers are watching out for the price bubble. That has been more or less controlled through flights operating under air bubbles between India and several countries. But come summer, and it has come early, many will look to head out for cooler spells elsewhere. Now for the game between more flights and increased demand; the balance will of course decide prices.

Rishi Sunak loses popularity points: For Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the honeymoon is over. Through the pandemic he rolled out furlough after furlough, giving people a decent income without work attached. Understandably that made him popular. But now scarcities, rising costs and increased taxation have dented his popularity, to put it mildly. British lawmakers have begun to challenge him sharply, with more such confrontations to follow. To that extent, he may well become a less than popular choice for replacing Boris Johnson at some stage.

Buzz again about India-UK trade deal: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal has reaffirmed that India is looking for free trade agreements soon with Britain and Australia. An FTA with Britain has been much talked of since the campaigning for Brexit began. Some headway is expected later this summer, though the UAE has got in first with a trade agreement, with a further deal expected with the Gulf Cooperation Council region. With Britain a trade deal expected in June is likely to be a limited one.

Boris may get away: Britain’s partygate seems to be catching up with 10 Downing Street, though it’s not clear if it will net Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Guardian reports that the police have concluded that Covid rules were broken by top government people at No. 10, without saying whether Johnson was among them. Several officials are due to be fined, the report suggests. That leaves the question whether Boris Johnson can survive if he were to be fined. The police report is expected soon now.

Bangladesh attacks Pak over 1971 killings: Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem is pushing for a resolution in Parliament recognising the killings by Pakistan in 1971 as genocide. She made the demand through the course of a virtual meeting with University College London academics on the occasion of Bangladesh Day on Monday this week. A number of MPs have backed the move.

