Snippets from UK: Bagpipes Belt Out Welcome Tunes on PM Modi's Arrival in Glasgow

>Grand welcome: Quite appropriately PM Modi was heralded in by bagpipers when he arrived at the Mar Hall in Glasgow where he is staying. A very large number of his fans greeted him on arrival, and he found time for a quick word with some of them. The arrival was broadcast live on DD Television.

>Joyride for Pak-origin taxi drivers: Once in Glasgow, most of the moving around past the many roadblocks is in the hands of Pakistanis; they are most of the cab drivers around. And they’ve never had it so good. Fares have risen well past the usual. And many passengers say they are being taken, well, for a ride.

>Veg food for thought: Among the more unusual protests in Glasgow is a one-man protest by Nitin Mehta from the Indian Vegetarian Society. He has been passing his message to visitors and delegates through his banner declaring the lack of vegetarianism as the reason for climate change. As one travelling light, he reaches where other protesting groups don’t.

>Indian restaurant has its fill: The India Quay restaurant, the only restaurant to face the venue for the climate change summit has never done better business. It helps that its food is good enough to satisfy the Indian purist too. ‘Stay safe and curry on’ says its motto outside. Stay there and carry on.

>Emissions cloud: India is not the most popular country in Glasgow. The city wanted to lend its name to something historic over climate but that is not to be. A prime reason for that is its refusal to commit itself to net zero-emission targets. India quite rightly wants to do things its own way but that is not what Glasgow wanted to hear.​

