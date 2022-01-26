Snippets from UK: Beleaguered Boris Sends R-Day Greetings Loaded with AstraZeneca Shot and Trade Talk

>Business on mind: In the midst of survival issues, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has managed to send Republic Day greetings to India. “The UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced," he said. “As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine." As it happens, both democracies are going through their own crises, and AstraZeneca has been far from the best vaccine around.

>Police probe partygate: Johnson’s greetings came amidst an announcement that the police are investigating potential breaches of lockdown rules at 10 Downing Street. The police said they are investigating breaches based on findings from the civil servant Sue Gray who is inquiring into these gatherings and through their own information. Anyone found in breach would be given fixed penalty notices. Not the most serious in themselves, but these would be confirmation that the law was broken in the PM’s own office. Whether he himself would be found to have broken the law is another matter. But he won’t be in the clear necessarily even if the police don’t book him.

Advertisement

>Boris wants no more trouble: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sought to distance himself from the complaint made by former minister Nusrat Ghani who has said she was removed because her religion was made an issue. A spokesperson for Johnson has said that Johnson met her and encouraged her to make a complaint but she chose not to. He has ordered an inquiry but what is not specified is why Johnson did not then include her in his cabinet. Very little he says seems to add up these days.

>R-Day turns day of revelry: Republic Day is in the air, online, and out there. A number of Indian groups are organising celebrations online, and many have arranged meetings in halls and other centres. This is the first big event in the Indian calendar with restrictions eased substantially in two years. Indians around the country are unfolding their flags, dressing in as many of the tricolour hues as possible, and celebrating India, at the first Indian party of the year.

Advertisement

>Punjab poll passion: Much excitement is building up in Britain ahead of the elections in Punjab. The lines of loyalties are far from clear. Captain Amarinder Singh is immensely popular among Sikhs abroad. Very few are particularly fond of either the BJP or the Congress. And the Akalis have been equated with the Badals, who are much disliked. As it happens, there is no right to vote for NRIs; casting one would be difficult.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.