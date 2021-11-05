Snippets from UK: 'Big Miss' by a Section of Indian Media in Glasgow

>Awkward situation: A team of Indian journalists in Glasgow found themselves conferred the awkward distinction of covering the PM’s visit without catching a glimpse of him. The nearest they got to the Prime Minister was to get to witness some of the hundreds who came to see him on his arrival and departure. The media reps were kept confined into an outhouse turned media room at the Mar Hall hotel where the PM stayed. A change from the PM’s last visit in 2015 when hundreds attended a community function, from which media chaps were not excluded. They were not expecting instant interviews. Many did then greet the PM, and he responded warmly.

>Boris seems set to visit India in 2022: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had to cancel two planned visits to India. But over the space of a few days, the Indian and British prime ministers have now more than made up with two in-person meetings as these have come to be called, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome and then again COP26 in Glasgow. Now a Boris Johnson visit to India in 2022 looks certain. It’s likely that British media covering that visit will get to see their PM. Their Indian counterparts were scrambling to get interviews with some Indians who had got to meet the Prime Minister, to ask what that was like.

>Bites and soundbites: The Indian media contingent dived somewhat impatiently into the Indian Quay restaurant opposite the COP26 venue at the end of the three-day visit to seek out their first proper meal in Glasgow. They found themselves lucky to run into India’s environment Secretary and fellow diner Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, along with Srinivas Gotru, who was immensely popular with media during his stint at the Indian High Commission. A meeting with him and the environment secretary then and later made many things clear.

>Clear and candid: Meetings with India’s foreign secretary Harsh Shringla who visited the outhouse to brief media were as illuminating as they were refreshing. The foreign secretary carries a natural charm and a winning manner so very helpful no doubt in diplomacy. The briefings were clear and candid, to the extent of course that the government could go public with information.

>A royal stay: A single briefing with Mr Shringla was held inside Mar Hall straight after arrival. The seriously palatial hotel some distance from Glasgow was the haunt of Scottish aristocracy before it turned the palace into no doubt substantial income. The Indian guests would have done in some ways better than the aristocrats ever could have; their meals were prepared by a top chef brought in for the visit. Bureaucracy does find a way of looking after itself.

