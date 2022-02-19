Snippets from UK: Britain Blocks Golden Visa Route for Rich Investors

>Dirty money: The UK Home Office has decided to halt its golden visas scheme, politely called the investor visas scheme. Under that, anyone bringing in two million pounds to invest in Britain — not spend — would be granted instant visas. Stay could then be prolonged, and permanent settlement offered. Not enough checks have been in place, and this has been a long route for anyone with questionable money to move into Britain and settle.

>Russian connection: The immediate provocation for the move has been the arrival of a very large number of Russian oligarchs with substantial amounts of money. The UK government fears that this money can then be used for levering advantages to the Kremlin. But countries around the world, and not least India, have had difficulties with such visas. At their best, they have attracted foreign capital easily into Britain, with invitations for settlement for those bringing the capital.

>Pays to be wealthy: Golden visas are not unique to Britain; many other countries and jurisdictions offer them cheaper and more rapidly. This route took, for example, Mehul Choksi to Antigua, and is keeping him there. The US and many Western European countries offer similar routes. The discovery is far from recent that the route attracts criminal money. But most governments still want money coming in, criminal or not.

>Afghan affair: Concerns arose legitimately that thousands of Afghans who had worked for the British were never brought to Britain for their safety after British forces left. But now concerns of another kind have arisen for the relative few brought in. They have still not been given immigration papers to settle down in Britain legally. Many are just days away from becoming illegal migrants.

>Taciturn on details: The UK government has consistently refused to answer questions in Parliament over how many Afghan refugees have been given permanent settlement after being flown in about six months ago. An estimated 15,000 Afghans were airlifted about six months back. The position of the majority of them remains unclear. Without a proper visa, they cannot even rely on the national health service if in need.

