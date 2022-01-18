Snippets from UK: Britain Probes How Texas Synagogue Hostage-taker Escaped Surveillance Net

>Slipped through the cracks: The identification of the Texan hostage-taker has again renewed the dispute over radicalisation by Islamist groups active in Britain. The man who took four hostages at a synagogue in Dallas was identified as British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44. He was killed after a ten-hour standoff with the police. The hostages were freed unharmed. The police in Britain are now investigating how he escaped what is thought to be a tight surveillance net.

>Sunak silent: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is maintaining a politically pregnant silence over the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sunak is a frontrunner to succeed the PM, should he have to go. And that departure is looking more and more likely given the upsurge of anger among Conservative voters. At the moment nothing is certain. But in the game of brinkmanship Sunak is closest to the edge, to take off or to fall.

>Beleaguered Boris gets backing: Boris Johnson’s supporters among the Indian community, and there are many, have launched a campaign to shore up support for him. Local council elections are due in May, and the Boris camp is fearing a significant erosion of support for him: if he stays that long, that is. Nevertheless, a number of Indian councillors are leading a campaign to convince voters that the apology from the PM should be the end of the matter. If voters are not convinced, it could be the end of the political life of these councillors.

>Hans to take flight with one aircraft: Hans becomes the new airline to launch operations between India and Britain. Hans is starting small, with a single Airbus A330-200. And away from the busy route between Heathrow and Delhi and Mumbai, the airline plans to launch services between Birmingham and relatively smaller Indian cities. The airline has begun crew training in Crawley near London and plans to launch operations in the summer.

>Chinese whispers: The British intelligence agency Mi5 has warned against a Chinese influence peddler running circles around a number of MPs. Most successfully so far around Barry Gardiner, MP for Brent North. Gardiner has been vocal in supporting India in the face of a barrage of criticism over Kashmir. The Chinese could hardly have set him up to do that. Gardiner is said to have received close to half a million pounds from her over the past five years but says he has made authorities aware of the donations.

