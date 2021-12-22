Snippets from UK: Britain's Rishi Sunak Offers £1bn Lifeline to Businesses Hit by Covid Surge

>Sunak’s relief for sinking businesses: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak continues to ride a high when Britain continues to plunge into new lows, both politically and financially. His offer of a billion-pound lifeline to businesses affected by the current wave of the virus will fall far short of all that all businesses will want. But it’s still a substantial offering. Above all, it means that Sunak is about the only minister now who is saying what people really want to hear.

>Alok Sharma in a good place: Another minister who can’t go wrong, for rather different reasons, is Alok Sharma. He was business secretary before being appointed as president of the COP26 climate change summit. He is now in effect minister without portfolio, which gives him cabinet status without much to do. This is a good place to be given the turbulence Boris Johnson and his cabinet team have been going through in recent weeks.

>MP Preet Gill in trouble over Golden Temple tweet: A petition has been launched by a group of Hindu organisations in Britain against Labour MP Preet Gill from Birmingham over her patently false tweet, later withdrawn, that the incident at the Golden Temple was somehow a Hindu plot. Preet Gill has through her political career progressed to sit firmly now in the lap of the Khalistanis. And that now makes compulsion to get derisive about India almost instinctive.

>Omicron’s ‘mild’ behaviour offers respite: This might just be too soon to say, but Omicron is not bringing the devastation that had been feared earlier. Not yet anyway. Cases are not doubling every two days as feared earlier, and over recent days the number of deaths and hospitalisations has on average actually begun to decline. Good news of course for Britain if it stays that way, but also for India, because this would suggest an easy time over Omicron just beginning to spread in India.

>The booster challenge: The distance between India’s impressive performance with vaccination and the new targets that are springing up is widening. Much of Europe is in the midst of a third booster vaccination drive, and Israel is preparing for its fourth jab, as India completes its first round. The new boosters are most effective with Pfizer, and that then opens up an expensive line of defence for India to consider.

