Snippets from UK: Climate of Protests in Glasgow as Bangladeshis, Sri Lankan Tamils, Khalistanis Agitate

>Protests in the air: Glasgow is currently climate change city but at least as much protest city. Tamils from Sri Lanka and opponents of the government in Bangladesh turned up in large numbers, not over climate change, but because their country leaders were there. Inevitably some Khalistanis too turned up to stage a protest event together with Kashmiri separatists.

>Fuel from farm waste: It was delightful to see Vidyut Mohan from Takachar win the Earthshot prize for innovation, or the Eco-Oscar as it is also called. He has developed technology to create fuel from agricultural waste and so find energy without emissions. His technology, which he hopes to upscale, prevents stubble burning and air pollution.

>Indian firms play ‘green card’: A very large number of Indian companies are attending the summit. Several have put up stalls to showcase what they are doing, and what further they could do. The display from the group Greenko has been impressive. Interest from several other countries is likely. Indian companies are keen to grow internationally, and to limit emissions around the world.

>Great expectations from India: Over recent days a number of developing countries have begun to look up to India in all sorts of ways. PM Narendra Modi launched the Iris initiative for small island developing states where the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO will set up a data window to alert countries on cyclones or other disasters. The UK, Australia, Fiji, Jamaica, and Mauritius have joined and more are expected to.

>WHO nod for Covaxin offers hope to poor nations: And then came word that the World Health Organisation has recognised Covaxin, marking a giant step forward for India and for developing countries. Many poor nations have struggled to get vaccines from rich producers demanding prices they could not afford. Covaxin now offers them hope, India offers them hope.

