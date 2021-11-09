Snippets from UK: Coal Barrier Stands in Way of India-Britain Trade Pact

>Carbon conundrum: A new threat has emerged to hang above talks beginning this month to work out a trade deal between India and the UK. British environment secretary George Eustice told BBC that the UK government is considering introducing a carbon border tax on goods coming to his country that do not meet Britain’s required actions on climate change. India is unlikely to meet the UK’s requirements, particularly on phasing out coal in the near future. This now becomes an additional new factor in difficult trade talks.

>Methane menace: After coal, India is among countries being called out at the COP26 summit in Glasgow over emissions of methane. More than 100 countries have agreed to join an initiative to cut methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030. India eminently has not. Nor have other large emitters China and Russia.

>Third jab row: Calls around the world for more equitable distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus seem to have gone unheard in the UK. Not only is the UK rolling out the third round of jabs — in opposition to demands, among others, from the lead scientists at Oxford who developed the AstraZeneca vaccine — it is warning that travel and other restrictions will be imposed on all who refuse a third round.

>Covaxin a potential game changer: The WHO recognition of Covaxin is being seen by many as a potential game changer. It challenges the dominance of major Western pharma companies that have been demanding a heavy price for the vaccine that many poor nations have no money for. A move by India to supply affordable Covaxin could quite directly save millions of lives. And it would become a vehicle to increase political influence by India around much of the world.

>Travel opportunities: A major consequence of the recognition of Covaxin by the World Health Organization has been described as the expected ease with which many more Indians will be able to travel to many other countries. Such ease of travel, welcome as it is, benefits only a very few. The exciting opening is the promising way the image of India has travelled around the world already. If the Indian government can follow this up with travel for the vaccine itself, doors can open to far more than a few travellers.

