Snippets from UK: Covid Carnage in Europe Has Forewarning for India

>Fourth-wave havoc: The see-saw over Covid cases across Europe is a warning that India cannot be complacent. Much of the European continent is now confronting a fourth wave of the virus. Germany is fearing 100,000 deaths or more in the winter. The Netherlands is in lockdown, Austria is enforcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday. Britain is in a better place than it was earlier, but the number of daily cases is still plateauing at a fairly high 40,000 a day.

>Third-jab debate: The good news, if anyone can call it that, is that the spread in cases across Europe is high among the unvaccinated. One in three Austrians has refused vaccination, as have two in five Germans. Britain has seen a high degree of vaccination, and it started early. Cases have been reported in significant numbers among the vaccinated, but they are usually milder. India, like Britain and much of Europe, is now considering a third dose for the double vaccinated.

>Forgotten heroes: Remembrance Sunday passed this year in Britain, as it always does, with few thoughts and few words for the tens of thousands of Indians who died in the two world wars. On earlier occasions, some moves have been made to remember them, but these have been brief and peripheral. The British don’t remember those soldiers because they were not British, Indians don’t because they died fighting for the British.

>Coal comfort: Britain and India took very different and conflicting positions over coal at the COP26 summit, and COP president Alok Sharma went so far as to say that India and China must explain themselves to the world for agreeing only to phase down coal, and not phase it out. It was reassuring therefore to hear Prime Minister Boris Johnson say that India’s position will not affect bilateral relations between the two countries. “I don’t think there’s any need in particular to introduce this into our bilateral relations", he said Sunday.

>Ganga makes waves: The COP26 summit has had one happy fallout, all the way from Glasgow to Cardiff University in Wales. The Ganga Connect exhibition that was put up in Glasgow has now moved to Cardiff. It was inaugurated by Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, and High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar. The Ganga Connect has been organised jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), C-Ganga, and the High Commission of India. It showcases different aspects of the river and the clean-up operations all along.​

