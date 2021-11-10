>The cost: Climate finance is one of the most difficult of the buzzwords doing the rounds in Glasgow. It’s not very likely that private companies and financial institutions will on their own assessment begin to offer the trillions of dollars that developing nations need to cut emissions. Indian environment minister Bhupender Yadav told CNN-News18 that the lead for the move must come from government to government. From the governments, that is, of developed countries, to those of developing countries.

>The challenge: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav has underlined the fundamental difficulty underlying the talks in Glasgow. Leaders from the developed nations are all acknowledging that action needs to be taken and that they have a particular responsibility of their own to do so, he told CNN-News18. “But the difficulty is with actually taking the steps needed." The way nations are being tracked over emissions must be paralleled by a system to track what developed nations are doing over climate finance, he says. An excellent idea, but not one that leaders from the developed nations are talking much about.

Advertisement

>Putting waste to good use: Amidst all the airy speeches at Glasgow, Indian youngster Vidyut Mohan has shown what actually can be done. Among the first winners of the juicy Earthshot award, he has devised a solution for turning crop waste to advantage in place of burning it and releasing yet more emissions. Among his admirers is Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he met in Glasgow. “He was very inquisitive about what we are doing, what our product is, and how this benefits farmers," he told CNN-News18. His company, Takachar, now plans to scale up its solution.

>Tapping the sun: India’s record growth in solar energy is matched by few making commitments to green energy in Glasgow. Indian delegates said in their third Biennial Update Report that Indian solar capacity has gone up all of 17 times over just the past seven years, and stands at 45 gigawatts. India claimed also a 24 per cent reduction in emission intensity. India is focusing more clearly on what it has done, and not just on promises into the future.

>The Brexit bruise: The UK has been promising exciting new trade possibilities given its newfound freedom after Brexit, but some studies based on government data show that the loss to Britain from Brexit is a stunning 178 times greater than any benefits. The analysis was commissioned by The Independent newspaper and was carried out by leading academics from the University of Sussex. Doesn’t sound promising for either India or Britain now free of the EU.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.