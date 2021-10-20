Snippets from UK: Delta Plus Variant Adds On Covid Misery for Britain, Prompts Fears of a New Wave

>Mutant menace: So the Delta strain of Covid, which was being called the ‘Indian variant’ in the UK before being renamed by the WHO, is finally on the wane in Britain. But that may not be good news. Infections are rising, and about 6 per cent of the cases are from a new variant of the virus emerging in the UK called Delta Plus. Apart from some other countries, a few cases of this mutation were first found in India during the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. As the name threateningly suggests, fears have arisen that this may prove harder to check than Delta. At the moment, though, it is not being called a ‘variant of concern’ or even a ‘variant under investigation’. But this status for the new strain is unlikely to last long.

>Cases on the rise: The UK has seen daily cases above 40,000 for a week in a row now. On Tuesday it was 43,738. Of particular concern were the 223 deaths reported on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since March of this year, well before the lockdown was lifted. The number of hospitalisations is reaching significant levels, inching up towards 8,000 now. The government is reluctant to bring restrictions in again, but as winter advances it may have no choice but to do so.

>Indian parts of UK keep virus at bay: In a pattern vastly different from the early days of the virus, many Indian areas of the UK are seeing relatively low levels of infection. Wembley area is reporting 206 cases per 100,000, less than half of the UK average of 466 per 100,000. The incidence in other areas such as Harrow and Southall is also low. That is not coming from any strict control over social mingling, though.

>Winter is coming: Governments and vaccine manufacturers have alike warned of the limitations of the protection offered by vaccines. With AstraZeneca, or Covishield as it is called when manufactured in India, protection indicated was for an average of two in three persons vaccinated. But effectiveness declines with time, and the latest UK figures show a worrying trend. The total number of hospitalisations over the last three-month period is now the same as through the peak last winter. That peak brought 185,000 hospitalisations, this period 79,000. Not some negligible fraction post-vaccination. And winter isn’t here yet.

>Food prices start to bite: On the rise more worryingly for most in Britain are food prices. One industry body says the rises are “terrifying" at 15 to 20 per cent already, and set to rise further towards Christmas. Indian foods that come in over a longer distance are being affected by some estimates more than other foods. Freight charges to ports have shot up, and then haulage costs exacerbated by staff shortages all along the way. Christmas cheer is looking expensive this year.​

