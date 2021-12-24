Home » News » World » Snippets from UK: Double-jabbed But Unprotected—Concerns Rise about the AstraZeneca Vaccinated

According to a report in The Lancet, protection against Covid after two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which is Covishield in India, begins to drop off just three months following the second jab. Representational pic/AFP
From the protests by some British MPs over Kashmir to India's growing glory of unicorns, a roundup of what's making news at this time.

Sanjay Suri| News18.com
London // Updated: December 24, 2021, 20:37 IST

>Two too little: Protection after two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine begins to drop off just three months following the second jab, according to a report in the respected medical journal, The Lancet. The result is seriously worrying for India where Covishield has been the favoured vaccine. As the numbers of the vaccinated expand, those inoculated first are already unprotected. Studies in Scotland and Brazil show a fivefold increase in hospitalisation and deaths five months after vaccination compared with two weeks later.

>Kashmir card: Labour MP Debbie Abrahams has again led a protest over Kashmir by way of a letter to the UK government supported by several MPs. The protest arises particularly from the detention of Khurram Pervez. The letter seeks an update on his condition, and follows a protest raised on December 1.

>An idea that caught on: It’s hard to quantify, but the British have long exported all sorts of ideas to India, and not just grand ideas such as a particular model of parliamentary democracy, or the railways, or cricket. The pub didn’t quite catch on in India, but the sports bar has. The British are rather good at entertaining themselves, and their model of the sports bar has been copied successfully by way of the Studs chain inspired by several visits to Britain from its owners.

>Not just about food: Of all the many Indian restaurants in London, the Chapati Club that opened recently is among the more remarkable. It’s run by the same-sex Indian couple Resh Sonchhtia and Seena Varambia. The lady couple welcome particularly LGBTQ+ members. The restaurant has been welcomed by the local community and by their families who migrated to Britain from Kenya. It opens four days a week. The couple have two children through IVF treatment.

>Unicorns thriving in India, not so much in UK: India has displaced Britain to take third place in the list of world unicorns, the name given to companies valued at more than a billion dollars. India added 33 such companies in a year, according to the Huron Research Institute. But India is some way behind the US which added 254 to take its tally to 487, while China added 74 to move to 301. India now has 54 unicorn companies. Britain in the last year added only 15 to move up to a tally of 39. There were a significant number of drop-offs as well.

Sanjay Suri Sanjay Suri is political editor for Europe with the Network 18 group. He has been reporting on international affairs out of London for close to 20 years. He was earlier chief reporter with the <i>Indian Express</i> in Delhi. He has a master's degree in English Literature from Delhi University and in Social Psychology from the London School of Economics. He is also author of <i>Brideless in Wembley</i>, a collection of Indian stories out of Britain.

