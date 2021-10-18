Snippets from UK: Fears of anti-Muslim Rage after Amess Assassination Prove Unwarranted

>Terror fails to stoke hate: Following the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess that has left the nation stunned comes the remarkable absence of any outpouring of anti-Muslim sentiment. Sir David was stabbed to death by a Somali migrant in what the police have called a terrorist offence. His family said in a statement this is a time to “set aside hatred and work towards togetherness". This is the British at their best.

>Top cop ‘under cover’: The UK launch of the new book by former Delhi Police commissioner Neeraj Kumar makes for compulsive reading. The busting of a Rs 55,000 crore lottery racket, the saving of India Gate from a terror attack, not least the Nirbhaya case, this top cop has led some of India’s most impressive investigations. It would be such a loss to not know what he has shared.

>Political games in garba garb: And so finally the high point of the Gujarati calendar draws to a close with the end of the Navratri and garba celebrations. Every event every year is special as every dancer is unique. But this time the events were particularly promising to local politicians seeking re-election next year. In a place where large gatherings are rare, the garba gatherings were a mouth-watering sight to politicians. To each their own.

>Policing the police: More damning revelations are emerging about British police officers misbehaving with their women colleagues that would seem unthinkable within the Indian police forces. Women police officers have come out speaking of open sexual harassment. One said a police officer tugged at her bra while on duty and then tried to barge into her changing room at the end of her shift. Another woman said her officers suggested she could not do her job because she had breasts. This is the police force that looks down on Indian police, and which many in India still look up to as a model of policing.

>Scots’ great T20 turn: When it comes to cricket the border between England and Scotland seems as wide as the Atlantic; the game has not quite crossed the border for long. But some signs of change have appeared, not least Scotland beating Bangladesh in T20, and Bangladesh are not a team to trifle with. And cricket is getting a new push across the Atlantic as well. Time for India to surprise all by playing the World Cup football.​

