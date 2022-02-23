Snippets from UK: 'Kingdom' United No More on Covid Rules

Recipe for confusion: An odd fault line underlines the decision to lift Covid curbs, including an end to free testing and to a requirement for isolation for those who test positive. These decisions have been taken for England; Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland can at any time take their own decisions. But all four make up the UK, and there is no restriction on travel within the country. If the decision proves too risky for England, the other three will suffer. They have no option really to plot a safer course.

Living dangerously: Some scientists have been urging more caution than the government is taking. Choices have been left to individuals to deal with what the government is calling another kind of flu. But the final decision lies with the virus. If it mutates further and more dangerously, this may yet become more than another kind of flu.

Trade-off: Following the trade agreement with the UAE, India is due to sign another, even if a limited one, with Australia next month, and with the UK in April. That too is expected to be an interim pact, covering areas of agreement while tougher ones are left to further talks. With Britain, everyone’s watching to see if the agreement will include the big British demand for higher quotas and reduced tariffs on the import of Scotch whisky.

Toxic tonnage: The consequences of Brexit may prove lethal in India, an investigation by the environmental group Unearthed shows. The investigation found that in 2020 Britain shipped more than 10,000 tonnes of pesticides that it bans for use at home. A substantial part of this consignment was shipped to India. The UK says it is now free from earlier EU regulations to keep stringent watch on the manufacture and export of such chemicals.

Sporting gesture: Celebration of the India-UK week of sport this week does raise the question of what there is to celebrate other than cricket, that great British gift to many countries it once ruled. And so it’s right that a cricketer, Dinesh Karthik as it happens, has been included in the celebrations. But there is badminton, and more. The Olympian Neeraj Chopra will speak for javelin, Vijay Amritraj for tennis, and Indian captain Vahbiz Bharucha for rugby. Britain has been particularly inventive with the sport.

