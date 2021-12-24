Snippets from UK: Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill Won't Apologise for Deleted Golden Temple Tweet

>Shadow of a controversy: Birmingham Labour MP and shadow minister for overseas development Preet Kaur Gill has refused to apologise over a withdrawn tweet saying a “Hindu terrorist" was responsible for the incident at the Golden Temple. She deleted the tweet that was up for seven minutes and posted a fresh one without acknowledging that she had made a serious mistake earlier, or apologising for it. That is against the rules of honesty but may be considered now violative of specific rules of parliamentary conduct.

>Hindu groups believe Preet ‘Gillty’: Pandit Satish Sharma from the Global Hindu Federation is leading a campaign now for disciplinary action against Preet Kaur Gill. A number of people have written to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to protest against her conduct. Now Hindu groups are exploring whether her tweet and her refusal to apologise could be legally actionable if what she said can be said to amount to hate speech. They believe it clearly is.

>Priti Patel looks to revise hate speech rules: An odd twist to the dispute around Preet Gill comes from an observation from Home Secretary Priti Patel’s department that the police should investigate “actual crimes, not hurt feelings". Following a ruling from a court of appeal, Priti Patel has proposed revising the laws on hate crime, to make a distinction between what may be criminal and what merely offensive. The right to free speech could end up including the right to offend.

>The Lord knows: At 90, Lord Swraj Paul is going strong and in fact growing stronger in his determination for new acquisition plans both in Britain and in India. He has said he is preparing to announce new acquisitions in India past the troubled Omicron spell. These, he said, would be in relation to steel, and coming from a man of steel, that is no surprise at all.

>Working from home: In another sign of moving with the times, Lord Paul has switched to remote work mostly from home, closing down, for now, his landmark office on Baker Street. That office has been a stamp of about the first Indian business presence in London. Nobody is missing the point that he is in expansion mode after at least temporarily closing down his physical office.

