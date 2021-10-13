Snippets from UK: More Than 2,000 Cops in Britain Have Been Accused of Sex Offences in 4 Years

>Over 2,000 Cops in Britain Are Sex Offenders: The awestruck image of the British bobby as the ideal policeman compared to the much-reviled Indian police has endured far too long. New information from the government shows that more than 2,000 police officers in Britain have been accused of sex offences over the past four years, and many of them have been punished in secret. This information comes even as a London police officer was sentenced for life for the rape and murder of a woman.

>Supply Chain Disruption Likely to Worsen: The disruption to Britain’s supply chain is all set for worse as large cargo ships are being diverted from its harbours. Maersk, the world’s largest cargo company, diverted its ships from the Felixstowe harbour after waiting for over a week. Many more goods are likely to become scarce as a result. Truck drivers from Punjab have been looking at these problems with much interest, but so far with few opportunities.

>Lorry Drivers Want Better Pay: The job of a lorry driver in Britain is suddenly a lot more lucrative with a 40 per cent jump in pay for most drivers. This makes it about 25 pounds an hour, and a monthly income of about 6,000 pounds (Rs 6 lakh) or more. And a lot of lorry drivers still don’t want to do that job because they don’t like working conditions. They are likely to be tempted with yet more pay, an unexpected factor that will drive inflation higher.

>‘Hopeless’ Health Min Gets New Project: Britain’s former health minister Matt Hancock, who lost his job four months back for getting caught kissing on camera, will now join the United Nations to develop Africa’s economy. How leading a disastrous response to the pandemic, and being declared “hopeless" by his own prime minister qualifies him to develop Africa’s economy is not clear. But this is really about using British government influence in bringing about rehabilitation.

>India-UK Joint Military Excercise: The quarantine war has ended just in time for army units from Britain and India to begin joint military exercises in Chaupatia in Ranikhet from October 18. The exercises are going to last two weeks. Chaupatia is one of the most expansive fruit orchards in the Kumaon region but is also home to military units engaged in war exercises. Hopefully the Indian and British army units will find their exercises ‘fruitful’.

