Snippets from UK: 'Onion Ring' Busted near Britain-France Border

>Stuffed onions: India has never quite had bread riots, or chapati riots, but it has come fairly close to serious unrest over onions. This pre-eminence of onions is hard to explain to Westerners. Their fondness of onions does not customarily extend beyond fried onion rings. A raid on a lorry headed for the UK from France raises some questions about just what kind of onion rings. Onion rings hiding cocaine worth 44 million dollars were seized from the lorry.

>Tears wash clean: COP president Alok Sharma’s tears at the end of the climate change conference have done his image a world of good. He has admitted to cultivating an image of himself as the UK’s most boring politician for 11 years. The tears showed a human touch in a vulnerable moment, and spoke more of his involvement in the process than words could. One of these days, who knows, he may smile too.

>Labour sheds light: Britain’s opposition Labour party has pointed out, unhelpfully to the government, that the UK, while promising to step up financing for the developing world to begin to take steps to fight climate change, has actually gone the other way by cutting international aid leading up to the COP26 summit. Labour says the government’s actions have undermined its rhetoric. But the developing countries have no doubt seen that for themselves.​

>The IT crowd: The UK is considering a proposal to give settlement to Indian IT professionals currently coming to the UK on Intra Corporate Transfer (ICT) visas. The reason is of course clear: Britain is in a hurry to progress in IT and Indian professionals are at the front line of innovative work in IT being done by British, and far more by Indian companies employing them. The top firms recruiting them include TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Britain is picking carefully; Indians got almost all the ICT contractor visas issued in 2019. The trend continues.

>Something to chew on: A reminder to all who claim to know of, and even be, the first Indian restaurant in London. By popular agreement, it was Veeraswamy on Regent Street. Many claim to have been the first in Southall, including Sagoo Thakkar. So a useful reminder comes from India that the first was set up by Sake Dean Mahomed from Patna. It was called Hindoostanee Coffee House and was set up in 1810.

