Snippets from UK: Other Countries Breathe Easy After India's Emissions Pledge

>Better late than never: The Indian PM’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2070 seems to have brought some relief if not delight to the climate change conference. India had not committed to a target and date at all by October 12, the given deadline. The 2070 date comes a generation later than the 2050 pledge that the conference wanted. But it is better than nothing.

>The silver tongue: The climate change conference did miss a point on its opening day in relation to India, though it was not a miss that would affect climate: the quality of the Indian PM’s oratory in Hindi. People have two views on Modi, but there can be no two views on his spoken Hindi.

>The wild West: Narendra Modi made a critical point without sounding accusing when he suggested a global agreement to link lifestyle, consumption and the environment. It is the consumption in the West that feeds the rise in emissions and keeps them high. Not many leaders have made specific offers to cut that down.

>Glaswegians stay in: Glasgow has enough protesters around, and more than enough people, but the Glaswegians appear to be in hiding. They’ve been sent into hiding rather. The government has advised people to work from home through the summit, November 1 to 22. People appear to have embraced that advice.

>Opening Gates to investment: The PM’s meeting with Bill Gates on the sidelines of the summit appears to have gone very well. Modi’s pledges at the conference helped no doubt. Reason therefore for more Microsoft business to move to India.

