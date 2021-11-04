Snippets from UK: PM Modi Gets Musical Send-off from Glasgow after Drumming Up Support, Business for India

>From bagpipes to drums: The Prime Minister was given a colourful, and musical, send-off from Glasgow by hundreds of Indians who turned up at the Mar Hall hotel where he stayed. A small band of Scottish bagpipers played, to be replaced by an energetic band of dholaks. And some more than energetic slogans.

>India-Israel bonhomie: The PM’s second day in Glasgow saw some significant bilateral meetings, particularly with the prime ministers of Israel and of India. The leaders of India and Israel pledged to strengthen ties. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is as a result due to visit India early next year.

>Bright idea: The One Sun One World One Grid proposal is one of the most interesting to have surfaced in Glasgow. India and Britain are particularly enthusiastic supporters of the idea that involves solar energy feeding into an international grid. It should be interesting to see how that works out.

>When Ukraine gave Covaxin a shot: The PM’s meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky produced some good news for Covaxin, ahead of a much-awaited nod from WHO. Ukraine, so far, has been among a few countries to have ordered Covaxin, and among those to have taken a shot of it is the President himself, who reported that it has kept him well protected. As it has a million Ukrainians.

>Gates has vax plans for India: The Prime Minister’s meeting with Bill Gates has led to a new promise of Gates working together with India to develop new vaccines. It emerged from the chat that the innovation partnership has far exceeded expectations. And now there will be more to innovate together.

