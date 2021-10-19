Snippets from UK: Protest against Pak in London over Kashmir Killings, British MPs Stay Mum

>Ripples of Kashmir violence in London: The Indo-European Kashmir Forum and the Hindu Council UK held a demonstration over the weekend outside the Pakistani high commission in London following the recent killings in the Valley. They clearly were opposing active support to terrorism from Pakistan. But the groups also turned to the Indian High Commission to seek more protection for minorities in Kashmir and for more strong action against terrorism and terrorists.

>The silent treatment: What stood out more than slogans at demonstrations over killings in Kashmir was the deafening silence of a growing battery of MPs who are particularly energetic in condemning India over Kashmir, and who have little to say about acts of terrorism. Not one of them has spoken a word to condemn the killings. No doubt India will learn to discount their criticisms accordingly.

>Smooth sailing for India-UK military drills: The Ajeya Warrior joint military exercises come to a close in Ranikhet on Wednesday this week after some serious military mock adventures. How serious these can be was evident from the death of a British soldier last in similar exercises taking place in the UK. All went fortunately well in Ranikhet in the Kumaon region, in the pretence of fighting, and with the partying of which there was apparently plenty.

>Airfares soar as British travellers flock to India: The rush from the UK to fly to India is on, now past the virus and the quarantining over Covid. Travel to India hits the first annual peak about now, just ahead of Diwali. And the airfares are an unhappy reminder of the popularity of travel at this time. Fares are expected to rise further around the Christmas break.

>JLR gears up to bet big on Indian market: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the Indian-owned British company, is looking to make a strong new push into the Indian market after the sale of luxury cars rose to a record high in the July to September period. So far, Mercedes, Audi and BMW have done very well. But with Ford pulling out and Maruti reporting a drop, the auto sales picture in India looks perplexing.

