Snippets from UK: Sunak's Strategic Stance on Partygate Puts Him in Precarious Position

>Sailing on two boats: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s comments on Boris Johnson’s presence at a lockdown party were carefully worded, but it does now place him on a political tightrope stretched between those supporting Boris Johnson and others who want him out. Sunak said the PM was “right to apologise". A careful ambiguity there sets him up as the one to pick as a replacement, riding a groundswell of support for him. But if Boris Johnson stays, that careful ambiguity won’t be lost on him.

>Gray area: Everyone is waiting for the inquiry by the civil servant Sue Gray into the partying at 10 Downing Street. But the terms of the inquiry, ordered by the PM, are such as to tie her hands to the extent that she has no remit to judge Boris Johnson’s conduct on whether lockdown rules were broken. Her terms of reference are limited to “a general understanding of the nature" of gatherings, and whether “individual disciplinary action should be taken." And if she finds that an individual broke the code of conduct, then another inquiry would be conducted by the PM’s standards adviser - if the PM permits. Yes, Prime Minister?

>Red herring: Boris Johnson has been talking about India in an attempt to shift focus from his garden party. Just as a round of trade talks begin in New Delhi, the PM said in a message: “A trade deal with India’s booming economy offers huge benefits for British businesses, workers and consumers. As we take our historic partnership with India to the next level, the UK’s independent trade policy is creating jobs, increasing wages and driving innovation across the country…we are seizing the opportunities offered in growing economies of the Indo-Pacific to cement our place on the global stage and deliver jobs and growth at home." His difficulty is that his party members aren’t thinking India currently.

>Royal pain: These are not happy days for Britain’s high and mighty. Prince Andrew will after face a civil lawsuit in the US filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that Prince Andrew drew her into sex when she was a minor. She could still scuttle the case if she were to accept a large amount of money from the Prince. That in any case would damn him. If the case goes to trial, the details that emerge might damn him yet more, whatever the final verdict.

>Lost and found: An eighth-century yogini idol stolen from a temple in India and recovered in England is now being handed back. The ceremony is due at the High Commission of India whose officials worked strenuously with police authorities for the recovery of the statue. Indian authorities have worked successfully with the police on several recoveries earlier. But these are of course a fraction of invaluable historical objects stolen from India and then auctioned off in Britain.

