Snippets from UK: War in Ukraine Tests India's Balancing Act

Position of neutrality: The war in Ukraine has put India in a tricky position. An alliance is building up to respond to Russia and impose more and more sanctions; the UK is clearly planning more. India has asked for de-escalation of the situation but remains conspicuously quiet on joining such regimes, given its own bilateral relations with Russia and substantial trade that India will be reluctant to dent. Russia has clearly boosted such trade to limit the impact of Western sanctions. India’s position of neutrality may become hard to sustain if the position gets worse.

Close ties: India’s relations with Ukraine have been particularly good. Prime minister Modi had a warm bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 summit. The warmth was over agreement on working together to tackle climate change, but went wider than that, covering agreements to strengthen trade and political relations. That Glasgow bonhomie is now being put to the test.

​Vaccine partnership: Ukraine was among the first Western countries to begin to administer the Indian-developed Covaxin, it did so before the WHO approval. Ukraine also ordered a substantial number of doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII). That contract could not be completed as agreed because of an Indian government directive to divert production for domestic use as a priority. But a significant element of the inoculation drive in Ukraine was Indian. India is now widely seen in Ukraine as a critical partner.

Trade relations: These ties go beyond vaccines. India exports large amounts of a range of pharma products to Ukraine. Going the other way, India imports large quantities of sunflower oil from Ukraine. India is Ukraine’s biggest export market in the Asia-Pacific region. Stability and the continuation of trade are of critical importance to both. With a population of 44 million, Ukraine is no small market.​

Taking flight: Airlines flying between India and the UK are pressing hard for a return to normal commercial schedules. That means more flights and business of course, but also in ways that can be unseen. Lufthansa has announced it will have to fly 18,000 unnecessary flights by the end of March just to keep its landing slots. Most airlines have had to do this, and flying empty planes is obviously not profitable. As it heads back to normalcy, airlines are in a greater rush than most to get back to business.

