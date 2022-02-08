Snippets from UK: When The Music Stops And Grief Descends

>Hit hard: The death of Lata Mangeshkar plunged Indians in Britain into grief as it did everywhere. A number of Indian groups gathered in London at various halls and centres to pay tribute to the Nightingale who was, and is, like no other. The usual Saturday night clubs music changed into tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. At one club several of the guests were visibly in tears. And so it was everywhere in gatherings on Zoom.

>Golden memories: London has its own relationship with Lata Mangeshkar. Her concert at the Royal Albert Hall back in 1974 was legendary. Some old-timers who attended still talk about it; she was the first Indian to perform at the historic hall. Those among whom the concert became a legend included the sound engineers at the hall, who were stunned by the pitch perfection in her voice.

>Keeping it simple: Lata Mangeshkar was a frequent visitor to London, where she was invariably hosted by her lifetime friend Gaurisariya. She was in London particularly in the summer, it was her little holiday retreat away from the stress of recording after recording in Mumbai. But in London as in Mumbai, she retained her simple and almost bare lifestyle, and stayed away from all the fans who would have come to worship her if she had chosen to go public.

>First act: London is home also to film critic Nasreen Muni Kabeer who has recorded Lata Mangeshkar’s remarkable journey with remarkable insight, and through unusual access. Author of a number of authoritative books on cinema, she also interviewed the legend for the BBC, one of the rare candid interviews Lata Mangeshkar did. And where she spoke with relief of her career as an actress that she soon abandoned.

>Famous encounters: One of the remarkable meetings Lata Mangeshkar had in London was one she did not set out to seek. It was with former Beatle George Harrison, in Ravi Shankar’s London studio. Her career was in film music but she was of course fully trained in classical music. And she had much to share with Pandit Ravi Shankar himself at his London studio.

