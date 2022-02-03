Snippets from UK: Why Britain Is Failing to Control Child Sexual Abuse, Bust Grooming Gangs

>Ugly mess: Following a spate of grooming scandals involving Pakistani gangs preying on young and vulnerable girls, a new report says that councils and police authorities are still failing to do enough to protect children. An independent inquiry into child sexual abuse says officials think wrongly that the problem is on the wane. It says that a particular difficulty is that data on the ethnicity of abusers is not collected. This may be the politically correct thing to do but means that suspects cannot be narrowed down effectively.

>Geeking out on Netaji: An exhibition on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Birmingham has drawn considerable interest. The exhibition to mark Parakram Divas was launched on January 26 and includes several exhibits on Netaji’s life and legacy. It was inaugurated by the Lord Lieutenant of West Midlands John Crabtree and Consul General Shashank Vikram. This is among several events being held to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

>Subtle difference: Conservative MP Shailesh Vara has drawn a careful line between those opposing Boris Johnson over partygate, and others voicing support. Addressing the Prime Minister in Parliament, Vara said: “It is absolutely right that over the past few weeks, our constituents across the house have been writing to us on this hugely important issue. And I don’t in any way wish to minimise its importance. But in my constituency, I have military bases. And I am receiving emails from families who are concerned about their loved ones and the potential role they may end up playing given the conflict on the Russian Ukrainian border." And so he is backing Johnson in his current diplomatic moves over Ukraine.

>Labour pain: Labour MP Virendra Sharma clearly does not believe that Boris Johnson will survive this crisis. And yet, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said, it would be “great for Labour" if Boris Johnson would continue, as he is determined to. Voter anger over Johnson does not seem to have lessened with the sight of Johnson seen to be making moves in Ukraine. It is telling that Johnson has travelled with only two media members recording as directed, without exposing himself to any media scrutiny over Partygate.

>Travel travails: Travellers to India are counting days to hear of an easing of regulations for visitors to India. Those regulations are not particularly clear, to begin with. Some are being told of quarantining at home, others being warned of hotel quarantining as a possibility. But with Omicron proving as relatively mild as it is, many are expecting a lifting of restrictions altogether.

