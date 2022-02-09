Snippets from UK: Why Something like Labour Leader Starmer Getting Mobbed Won't Happen in India

>Man of the people: The attempt to assault Labour leader Keir Starmer outside Parliament on Monday shows a telling difference between the ways of government in London and in New Delhi. The opposition leader had simply stepped out of parliament to walk across to offices in Portcullis House across the street. That’s when some protesters surrounded him, to oppose his position supporting vaccination, and following on from the PM’s false accusation that the Labour leader had as a prosecutor earlier let off serial sex offender Jimmy Saville. It would be unthinkable in Delhi for an opposition leader to walk down a street from one building to another, even if that seems most logical.

>Fair deal: The British Council is planning a virtual fair later this week to bring awareness on studying possibilities in the UK on unusual subjects such as stem medicine, and some more usual subjects such as business management. The first day on February 11 will focus on stem medicine and the next day on business management. The number of Indian students in Britain doubled last year.

>Fintech taking off: The decision by the UK Fintech firm Revolut to invest Rs 340 crore in India marks another step in the growth of the fintech business out of India. Recent weeks have seen quite a rush of fintech players headed to India. The US-based Stripe, Tide from the UK, and Zip from Australia have already announced plans for operating out of India.

>Survival instinct: Just when everyone thought Boris Johnson could not become more unpopular, he has invited yet more derision. This after his newly appointed aide at Downing Street said in an interview to a newspaper that Boris Johnson welcomed him to his office singing the song “I will survive". It is lost on no one that he is after his own survival. And that many did not survive the Covid wave through which he partied at Downing Street.

>Feeding frenzy: The Spanish city Valencia has won an unexpected place for the European city with the most Indian restaurants when considered per capita. It has 423 Indian restaurants for a population of 800,215, so 0.52 restaurants per 1,000 people. The heavily Indian-populated Leicester in the UK came second, with 234 Indian restaurants for 472,897 people, averaging 0.49. In Leicester, this could be expected. But in Valencia, more and more of the Spanish are apparently stepping away from their own food towards Indian temptations.

