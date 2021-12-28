Snippets from UK: Why the AstraZeneca Booster Boast Rings Hollow

>Not much of a boost: In a desperate attempt to cover up for the increasingly obvious deficiencies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is claimed now that a third booster dose of this vaccine does bring added protection against Omicron. What the company has not said very emphatically, nor has the University of Oxford which developed it, is that one study found that an AstraZeneca booster increases protection 2.7-fold, while a shot of Pfizer boosts protection 34.2-fold. India will have to live with a 2.7-fold increase in protection for those lucky enough to get a booster dose.

>Covid rears up in Indian parts of London: The infections in the Indian areas of London have risen alarmingly over recent days. Overnight almost, Wembley area has now twice the national average of infections, Southall even more, Harrow nearly as much as Wembley. Some of the reasons stare everyone rather obviously in the face. Indians have been visibly reluctant to take precautions and to go into even relative isolation. And of course, once the spread in an area begins, it progresses very quickly.

Advertisement

>No time to party: The Indian vulnerability to the virus is set to get a further invitation in planned celebrations around New Year’s Eve. Many events have been cancelled but a very large number of Indian parties at large venues across London are going ahead as planned. The cautious among the community hope the government in England will step in and stop such large gatherings, as has the government in Scotland. It could be dangerous to let the leeway over Christmas extend to New Year’s Eve.

>Kohli cult losing numbers: The Virat Kohli cult among the Bharat Army contingent in Britain has been declining sharply since Kohli’s unimpressive batting in the cricket season in England earlier this year. Dedicated bands of Kohli supporters found less and less to cheer about as they watched him struggle on day one of the first Test against South Africa. That Test is making for engaging alternate viewing to the Ashes series.

Advertisement

>Priti Patel’s pub plan: Home Secretary Priti Patel has ventured into a far-sighted plan that is certain to bring her popularity even if it doesn’t mark huge progress in confronting her challenging tasks as Home Secretary. She has launched a move to keep pubs open until 1am rather than the usual 11pm on the June 2-4 weekend next year to mark the platinum jubilee of the Queen’s reign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.