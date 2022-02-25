Snippets from UK: With about 20,000 of Its Students Stuck in Ukraine, India Faces Stiff Evacuation Challenge

In a tough spot: This is not what Indian students headed to Ukraine had bargained for. By some accounts, there are up to 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. Many of them are medical students in Kyiv. They cannot quite escape Kyiv to head to other destinations. It is their hope more than most that Russia will limit the invasion it has begun to stop well short of Kyiv. New Delhi though is reportedly sending teams to Ukraine’s land borders to help evacuate as many Indians as possible.

Hope floats: India has exceptionally close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, and that leaves India in a hard place that it is occupying at the moment by keeping relatively quiet. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Indian diplomatic hope is that the crisis blows over. One diplomat says India is still hoping for a space where Putin will flex his muscles, show he means business, and pull back. That would be good for Russia as for anyone else.

Question of perception: The partygate police inquiry has a half-full and a half-empty side depending on who’s doing the looking. Certainly, it would seem outrageous, and it so does to most people, that a prime minister ordering restrictions among the people should disregard them himself, and claim even that no one told him what the rules were. But the half-full side is that the prime minister is not against the law and that the police have stepped in to investigate him as they would any other citizen. Indian democracy has done something similar in the past; former PM Indira Gandhi was found guilty of using government helicopters for party work. An independent ruling, even if that led to the Emergency.

Keen to learn: The number of Indian students registering at British universities for the semester beginning September this year has risen by a significant 11 per cent. There have been 8,660 applicants, almost twice as many as in 2019. Only Chinese students outnumber Indians in seeking a place in British universities. But the Chinese are ahead in this sort of race everywhere.

Attractive option: The ‘fly ahead’ service offered by AirAsia is turning out to be an attractive model for travellers to India. AirAsia has given travellers the option to take an earlier than scheduled flight for only a nominal fee. Many international passengers arrive at the big city airports with plenty of time kept for connecting onward flights. This model could mean a promising cut in waiting times at airports to jump on to earlier flights.

