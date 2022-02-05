Snippets from UK: With Top Aides Dumping Him, Is The Party Over for Boris Johnson?

>Blow after blow: It seems to be all falling away from Boris Johnson, five resignations among his key staff in 24 hours, and counting. A growing number of his own MPs have declared they have no confidence in him. There’s a new setback for him every day now, everyone seems to see that except him. Former Labour leader Ed Miliband now says this is a man without shame, without scruples, and a stain on British politics.

>In a tight spot: It’s hard to see any democratic leader getting away with this sort of thing. It’s unthinkable that Prime Minister Modi could have held parties while ordering the nation into isolation, hard to think all this could have happened in the White House with the Americans still keeping the same president, President Macron wouldn’t have been president by now if this had happened in France. There’s a people’s uprising against the PM here, that now only the Conservative MPs can stop, this PM will not go on his own.

>Brain drain for Boris: Munira Mirza, Boris Johnson’s ‘brain’ for 14 years, is no longer by his side. She has been his key adviser through his rise from mayor, through the Brexit saga, and through to his position as prime minister. If her judgment has been good so far, it ought to be right now as well, that she does not consider him suitable for his post. Other than her sound judgment, she has been steadfastly loyal. Now that too is over.

>Tightrope walk: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been careful in his remarks to the BBC. He admits the partygate crisis has been damaging to the government. He also thanked those who think he could replace Boris Johnson but declared that he is focused on his present job and that the PM has his full support. Not quite in the lap of the critics, not embracing Boris Johnson entirely either. Watch this space.

>Lord awful: Nazir Ahmed, who insists on calling himself lord, despite being out of the House of Lords — he quit two days before he was to be thrown out — has now been jailed for five and a half years after being convicted by a court in Sheffield of sexual assault on two children in the 1970s. He had earlier been found guilty in January of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl.

