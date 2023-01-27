Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presided over the arrest of another high-ranking official earlier this week. Authorities, according to a report by the Guardian, arrested a lieutenant colonel in the ranks of the Ukrainian security service (SBU).

The authorities are yet to name the person arrested but they allege that the high-ranking officials photographed documents detailing the location of military checkpoints in Zaporizhzhya and mailed information, possibly to Russia, using an email account registered on a Russian domain.

The official, who is suspected of high treason, also carried two SIM cards issued by Russian mobile carriers, bundles of foreign currency and a Russian language guide to learning English, the Guardian said in its report.

The statement said that investigators have established that there were connections between the person and the state bodies of the Russian Federation. Former deputy head of the SBU major general Viktor Yahun said there was a need to carry out a cleaning operation of the service citing that these two entities shared a close relationship with the Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti (FSB).

The report by the Guardian pointed out that at least 60 members of the SBU and the prosecutor general’s office colluded with the Kremlin as they remained in the territories that Russia claims to have annexed.

Two SBU agents’ - one chosen by Volodymyr Zelensky himself in 2020 - names have come up for treason. Oleg Kulinich, who was appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskiy in 2020 to oversee operations in Crimea and Andriy Naumov, who used to head the department of internal security at Ukraine’s state security service, faces allegations of treason, with Kulinich being arrested.

Yahun, the former head of the SBU, said that the missile strike on Lviv in March 2022, in the initial phase of the war, was carried out with the help of SBU agents who still considered them to be Russians. He also told the Guardian that the SBU internally celebrated KGB Day. The KGB is the communist-era Russian secret service and a predecessor of the FSB.

The attack on Yavoriv was enabled by a 77-year-old former SBU agent, Yahun claimed, and said that the agent passed on the coordinate details.

