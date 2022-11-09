Trump-Backed Candidates Lose in Major House, Senate Races; Anti-Trump Republicans Win in Georgia

The US Midterms is too close to call with some Senate, House and gubernatorial races yet to be called but the fears Democrats had regarding a red wave has not turned out to be completely true. For the majority of US House and US Senate candidates, Trump backed them and campaigned for them.

At least 9 Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates, 8 Trump-endorsed House of Representatives candidates and 4 Trump-endorsed Senate candidates lost in the US midterms.

Trump himself could sense that he may face criticism if the GOP loses as evidenced by his interview to NewsNation.

However, on election night, two Republicans who defied Donald Trump won their respective races. In Georgia, Republicans who went against Trump won big.

Governor Brian Kemp defeated Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time. Earlier in May, Trump endorsed former Georgia senator David Perdue and said he would rather see Stacey Abrams win.

“Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me … Of course having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think. Might very well be better," Trump said at that time, according to NBC.

“I didn’t get in the race not to win in November. My mission for three and a half years now has been to be ready and have a record of beating Stacey Abrams again," Kemp said at the time, pointing out that he did not require Donald Trump’s support.

Trump was angered at Kemp because he refused to help him overturn the 2020 results in Georgia handing Biden a win.

Same goes for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was reelected after defeating Democrat contender Dee Nguyen. He testified before the January 6 committee about Trump’s attempts to pressure him to overturn the 2020 election results.

Across the US, many other Trump-backed candidates lost. The Senate candidates who were backed by Trump who lost the polls were - Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), Don Bolduc (New Hampshire), Leora Levy (Connecticut) and Gerald Malloy (Vermont).

Trump-backed US House of Representatives candidate who lost are Bo Hines (North Carolina’s District 13), Steve Chabot (Ohio’s District 1), Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (Ohio’s District 13), John Gibbs (Michigan District 3), Yesli Vega (Virginia’s District 7), Karoline Leavitt (New Hampshire’s District 1), JR Majewski (Ohio’s District 9) and Sandy Smith (North Carolina’s District 1).

Trump backed-gubernatorial candidates who lost are Tudor Dixon (Michigan), Doug Mastriano (Pennsylvania), Lee Zeldin (New York), Dan Cox (Maryland), Geoff Diehl (Massachusetts), Tim Michels (Wisconsin), Darren Bailey (Illinois), Scott Jensen (Minnesota) and Mark Ronchetti (New Mexico).

