‘Sorry for the Mistakes’: UK PM Liz Truss Apologizes to Citizens after Mini-Budget Debacle

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in an interview with news agency BBC on Monday apologized ‘for the mistakes that have been made’. Truss said despite her newly chosen government’s problems she will lead the Tories into the next UK general elections.

“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry, for the mistakes that have been made. I wanted to act but to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast," Truss was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Truss is under fire from members of her own party. Conservative Party MP Sir Charles Walker became the fifth Conservative MP to publicly call for Truss’ resignation joining MPs Angela Richardson, Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis who went public with their disapproval of Truss.

Advertisement

“She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry," Walker was quoted as saying by Sky News.

“Well my message to my colleagues is yes, I completely acknowledge that there have been mistakes. I have acted swiftly to fix those mistakes. I will stay in the job to deliver for the national interest," Truss said in response in the interview with the BBC.

Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed as chancellor to the exchequer after Kwasi Kwarteng stepped down, scrapped almost all the tax cuts that the Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget proposed.

Corporation tax cut, income tax cut for high-earners, basic income tax rate cut, cut on alcohol duty and cut on VAT were reversed by Hunt. UK media outlets even went on to say that Jeremy Hunt ‘tore down’ the mini-budget plan.

Advertisement

The only measures that were retained were tax cuts for first-time home buyers and reduction on stamp duty and reversing the 1.25% rise on national insurance.

The Labour Party remained critical of the UK Prime Minister despite her acknowledgement that mistakes were made. Shadow Secretary James Murray said her apology would not undo the problems it caused to the UK economy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused UK PM Truss of leaving an ‘utter vacuum’ in the government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is no respite for the Tories as UK defence secretary Ben Wallace on Monday said he will serve in his current role. “The public wants stability and security and if the government fails to deliver that then they will send us into opposition," Wallace told the Times while accusing Tory rebels of playing parlour games and doing a disservice to the party by feeding off the instability.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here