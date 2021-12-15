South Africa Reports Record Daily Covid-19 Cases as Omicron Spreads

Reuters
South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.
first published: December 15, 2021, 23:18 IST