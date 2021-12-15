Home » News » World » South Africa Reports Record Daily Covid-19 Cases as Omicron Spreads

Passengers queue to get a PCR test against the coronavirus disease before traveling on international flights, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: Reuters)
South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reuters
JOHANNESBURG // Updated: December 15, 2021, 23:18 IST

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth infection wave believed to be caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 26,976 new infections, surpassing a peak of 26,485 new cases in early July during a third wave driven by the Delta variant.

first published: December 15, 2021, 23:18 IST