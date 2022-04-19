South Africa's Ramaphosa Declares State of Disaster Over Heavy Floods

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster and announced a range of measures to respond to the rain-triggered devastating floods in which hundreds of people have died, dozens are still missing and more than 40,000 are left homeless across the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The new state of disaster follows just a fortnight after Ramaphosa announced the end of the COVID-19 regulations that have weighed on the nation’s struggling economy for two years.

The floods followed four days of unprecedented torrential rain, which Ramaphosa said on Monday could be attributed to climate change. The President said that although a provincial state of the disaster had been declared last week in KZN, the flooding has disrupted fuel lines and food supplies to the entire country from Durban, which is South Africa’s main port of entry and the largest in the African continent.

Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in KZN after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 400 people. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services, and disrupted operations at one of Africa’s busiest ports, Durban.

Ramaphosa said there were also signs that imminent adverse weather conditions could also affect other provinces. This had necessitated the national state of disaster, he said.

Numerous roads and bridges have also been destroyed, with the defense force now tasked to assist in repairing the massive damage to infrastructure. Ramaphosa said the national state of disaster would enable the mobilization of more resources, capabilities, and technical expertise in providing relief, recovery, and rehabilitation to affected areas with national, provincial, and local governments working together to address the challenges.

He announced a three-phased plan to respond to the disaster. “First, we will focus on the immediate humanitarian relief, ensuring that all affected persons are safe and that their basic needs are met. Second, we will focus on stabilization and recovery, rehousing people who have lost homes, and restoring the provision of services. Thirdly, we will focus on reconstruction and rebuilding as many areas as destroyed and devastated including infrastructure" Ramaphosa said.

I have authorized the South African National Defence Force to bring in more personnel, water storage, and purification supplies, and engineering teams to assist with electricity as well as water restoration, he added. The president said preparations were underway to provide temporary residential units and it is expected that construction of these temporary shelters should begin by the end of this week.

