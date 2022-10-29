South Korea: 120 Dead, 100 Injured in Stampede During Halloween Event in Seoul; Many Suffer Cardiac Arrest

At least 120 people died and some 100 were injured in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday as a stampede broke out during a Halloween event in the Itaewon neighbourhood. Thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate the spooky festival.

“As of 02:30 am, 120 have been killed and 100 have been injured," fire official Choi Seong-beom was quoted as stating at the scene, AFP reported. “The high number of casualties was the result of many being trampled during the Halloween event," Choi said, adding that the death toll could climb.

Officials had said earlier that 50 people were in cardiac arrest and over 140 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to aid the victims. The incident occurred as the result of a crush resulting from the size of the crowd, according to reports.

A viral video of the incident showed people lying down on the narrow streets, with paramedics lifting them up. Itaewon is a popular destination for people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital.

As per reports, at least 81 calls were received by Emergency officials from the Halloween event. President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to dispatch first aid teams and to swiftly secure hospital beds for those affected, the presidential office said.

At least 1 lakh people were present in the Itaewon neighbourhood, a place known for its shops. Reports suggested that Halloween celebrations were bigger than before as it was organized after a 2-year Covid hiatus.

Some earlier Photographs published by Yonhap appeared to show more than a dozen people lying prone on a street that had been cordoned off by authorities, with rescue workers tending to some of them. Emergency workers carried the deceased off on wheeled stretchers to waiting ambulances.

