South Korean Envoy Chang Jae-bok Visits Kashmir, Holds Interactive Session with University Students

South Korea ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok was on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Korean embassy said in a press release.

He met various stakeholders during his official visit including Pandurang Pole, the divisional commissioner of Kashmir and the University of Kashmir vice-chancellor Nilofer Khan.

He also met the office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir Policy Institute and its staff. Chang held discussions related to bilateral cooperation across various domains as well as the current situation in the Valley.

During his visit to the University of Kashmir, Chang and vice-chancellor Nilofer Khan discussed the academic and research progress at the University and also how it is one of the best academic institutions in the country.

She chaired a session where administrators and officers of the university held discussions with the delegation that arrived along with the Korean ambassador.

Jae-bok Chang said the discussions were aimed at developing partnerships across domains of mutual interests like academics, research and culture, Kashmir-based media outlets reported.

Chang said the aim is to increase people-to-people contact between India and South Korea and increase the number of Indian students under the global education programme.

Chang said he is looking forward to working closely with the University of Kashmir to develop future cooperation. Khan also said the visit by Chang was important as it opens up ‘opportunities for collaborative research, cultural exchange programmes and scholarships avenues.’

Chang also held a discussion on ‘India-Korea: Partners with Shared History and Common Future’ where he spoke about historical relations between both countries and Korea’s trade ties with India.

Ahead of the session, he asked students to join in mourning for the victims and bereaved families of Itaewon accident in Seoul as well as of the collapse of suspension bridge in Gujarat, the press release said.

He also attended a session hosted by the university’s Department of Students’ Welfare where he also discussed historical and cultural bonds between the two countries while interacting with students from the university.

He was accompanied by his spouse Gu Jung-hyun and officials Park Jo min, Lee Seunghyun, Shin Wonho and Ahn Hyesun.

