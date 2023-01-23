‘Spl Saturdays, Arrival of Dozens of Consular Staff’: US Embassy Takes Steps to Address Visa Crunch

The US has launched several new initiatives to address the visa crunch which has upended plans for travel, business and studies of several Indians. In recent reports by news agency PTI, it was reported that the US embassy has now scheduled special interviews for first time applicants and increased the strength of its consular staff.

“On January 21, the US mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days, as part of a larger effort to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. The United States Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad all opened consular operations on Saturday to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews," the US Embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

The ‘Special Saturday Interview Day’ along with remote processing interview waiver cases for applicants with previous US visas are some of the steps the embassies have taken to reduce the backlog. The missions will also open more slots so that more visa interview appointments can be scheduled on select Saturdays.

The PTI report also said that dozens of temporary consular officers from Washington and other embassies will arrive in India to help expand the visa processing capacity. The Consulate General in Mumbai has extended its working hours on weekdays to address the visa backlog.

The embassy said that it hopes the US mission in India will process visas at levels from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The US embassy, according to PTI, said that following lifting of restrictions on travel, it is their target to facilitate legitimate travel while pointing out that the missions adjudicated over 800,000 nonimmigrant visas in 2022 which also included record numbers of student and employee visas.

Mumbai Consular Chief John Ballard told PTI: “Our consular teams across India are putting in the extra hours to meet the needs of international travellers and bring down wait times."

The steps were taken a week after Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft told PTI that the US is “putting every ounce of its energy" to eliminate the long visa wait time in India. Stufft last week also said that the US embassy is also planning to open up its other overseas embassies as far away as Germany and Thailand for Indian visa applicants.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Stufft already pointed out that those officials conducting visa interviews are working weekends and extra hours to address the backlog.

She also shed light on the H1-B visa renewal issue which has caused a lot of concern among Indian employees who reside in the US. Earlier reports showed that several Indian employees working in the US did not visit their families because the visa renewal interview wait time was close to 800 days and in some embassies even above that.

Stufft said that wait time for an interview for work visas - like H1-B and L1 - have now reduced to 60 days. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise, PTI said in its report.

She also told the news agency that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took a special interest in reducing visa wait times. She further added that the US missions across India are targeting 120 calendar days wait time for all of the visa categories.

Stufft said the situation is getting better and now embassies as far as Germany and Thailand were also roped in to address the backlog. “It’s moving faster and there will be a day when this is all behind us. We’ve had other embassies around India open up so that applicants can go there if it’s convenient for them to leave India briefly to have that visa application," Stuff was quoted as saying by PTI.

She said that missions in Germany, Thailand and other third countries set aside appointments for Indian applicants in such a manner that it would seem that they were from those countries.

While she said that this option is not for everyone, she also cited data and said that visa applicants from India have gone to 192 such US consulates abroad to apply for a visa.

