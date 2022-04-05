Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Prez Gotabaya Appoints New Finance Minister; Emergency Health Situation Declared Due to Drugs Shortage

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his brother as finance minister and sought a new central bank governor on Monday, as crowds angry over the country’s deepening economic crisis surrounded the homes of several lawmakers. Read More
They sweated it out together in Sri Lankan colours on the 22 yards and the iconic duo of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara again joined forces to launch a scathing attack on the country’s political establishment as it battles one of its worst financial crisis. Sri Lanka is currently in the midst of a deep financial and political crisis with people getting on the streets to protest against skyrocketing prices of essentials like food, fuel and medicine, even as the country’s current foreign reserve plummeted to USD 2.1 billion.
Mounting economic woes in Sri Lanka, a major player in the global tea market, may provide opportunities for Indian exporters of the commodity as the island country is set to witness a significant decline in its production and shipments this year, industry stakeholders and experts said on Monday. Sri Lanka produces around 300 million kg of tea annually and is predominantly an orthodox tea producer. The country exports around 97-98 per cent of its annual output, rating agency ICRA Ltd’s vice president Kaushik Das said.
Sri Lanka’s largest opposition party rejected an invitation from the president on Monday to form a unity government, as protests continued throughout the country over its worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership. The largest opposition political party, the United Peoples Force, or SJB, immediately rejected the president’s proposal of a unity government. “The people of this country want Gotabaya and the entire Rajapaksa family to go and we cant go against the peoples will and we cant work alongside the corrupt," top SJB official Ranjth Madduma Banadara told The Associated Press.
Police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who gathered outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s private residence in Tangalle, in southern Sri Lanka. Mahinda, the president’s elder brother, was away at the time in Colombo, the country’s commercial capital, where peaceful protests continued into the night.
“Protesters broke through two barricades that had been placed near the residence and police had to use tear gas to move the protesters away,” police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said. Crowds also gathered outside the homes of six lawmakers and the party office of a former state minister spread across the country, he said.
After many protesters demanded the total ouster of the Rajapaksas, the president’s media office said in a statement that four new ministers had been appointed “to ensure parliament and other tasks can be conducted in a lawful manner until a full Cabinet can be sworn in.”
The president’s nephew resigned as sports minister in the government that was disbanded while the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) governor offered to quit. The CBSL delayed its monetary policy announcement scheduled for Tuesday.
Former CBSL official P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Monday that he had accepted an offer from Rajapaksa to become the central bank’s next governor.
“The president called me and made the offer, and I have accepted,” Weerasinghe told Reuters.
The president’s media office said Justice Minister Ali Sabry was named finance minister, replacing Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was due to visit Washington this month for talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a loan programme.
Ministers of foreign affairs, education and highways will keep their positions.
“The president invites all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis,” the media office said.
Udaya Gammanpila, chief of one of the 11 political parties comprising the ruling coalition, called the new Cabinet “old wine in a new bottle”.
“Our demand is for an all-party interim government to restore essential services and to hold a parliamentary election,” Gammanpila, of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya party, wrote on Twitter. “People should decide their next leaders, not anybody else.”
Sajith Premadasa, leader of Sri Lanka’s main opposition, rejected Rajapaksa’s offer to form a unity government. “This is a crooked and corrupt government that has brought the people to their knees. The demand of the people is a government like this must go home immediately,” he said in a video statement.
