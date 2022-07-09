LIVE: Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Flees as Protesters 'Take Over' His House, PM Wickremesinghe Calls Emergency Meeting; Tear Gas Fired, Many Injured

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday, a top defence source said, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound. Read More
Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin.
The protesters were seen swimming in the pool after they forcibly entered Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday afternoon demanding his resignation amid a worsening economic crisis. The pool was seen surrounded by a mob of protesters waving the country’s national flags, a report in NDTV said.
Sri Lanka Crisis: At least 21 people, including two policemen were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency party leaders’ meeting after the unrest on Saturday. PM Wickremesinghe has also requested the speaker to summon the parliament, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled as supporters surrounded his residence. Sri Lankan news agencies reported that Gotabaya was taken to a different location before the protesters stormed his residence. Protesters took out a mega rally in Colombo on Saturday after a curfew on protests were lifted demanding president Rajapaksa step down from his role. The police earlier on Friday imposed a stay-at-home order banning large demonstrations on Saturday but opposition parties, pressure groups and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief after which the orders were rescinded. READ MORE
The protest on Saturday resumed in Sri Lanka after the “police curfew", which was imposed on Friday night, was lifted following the opposition from political opposition, lawyers and rights groups. The authorities had declared a curfew on Friday night ahead of mass anti-government protests scheduled on Saturday in the capital Colombo. “There is nothing called ‘police curfew’ under the Police Ordinance. The declaration of curfew is illegal and a blatant violation of fundamental rights," the Bar Association of Sri Lanka noted.
Angry protestors entered Sri Lankan Presidential palace earlier today, following which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from the palace and currently hiding in a military camp.
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound. “The president was escorted to safety," the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President’s Palace. Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.
Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.
Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence. Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.
Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday’s rally, officials said.
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a “swift resolution” to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.
Wickremesinghe, who is next in line of succession if Rajapaksa resigns, invited political party leaders to join the meeting and also asked for parliament to be convened urgently to discuss the crisis, his office said in a statement.
