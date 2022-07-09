LIVE: Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Flees as Protesters 'Take Over' His House, PM Wickremesinghe Calls Emergency Meeting; Tear Gas Fired, Many Injured

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.