Sri Lanka received consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under a credit line from India, its envoy in New Delhi said in a statement.
A Sri Lankan man on Saturday alleged that his son, who is a social media activist, has been abducted by the police after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency amidst protests over the country’s worst economic crisis.
Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi. Last month, India agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.
Sri Lanka on Friday declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew to quell unrest as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.
Troops armed with sweeping powers were deployed in Sri Lanka Saturday as president Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency. Soldiers armed with automatic assault rifles had already been deployed for crowd control at fuel stations and elsewhere when the emergency was declared. More were seen on Saturday. (Image: REUTERS)
A police official said authorities were considering a nationwide curfew to prevent an escalation of protests that have blocked traffic in many towns. “There are reports of sporadic attacks on the homes of government politicians," a security official told AFP, adding that a ruling party legislator was hit with eggs at a public event in the central district of Badulla on Friday.
The Indian Oil Corporation subsidiary in Sri Lanka on Saturday has supplied 6,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board, to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts, reports ANI.
Anger against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s handling of a deepening economic crisis in the island nation of 22 million people spiralled into violence late on Thursday, as hundreds of protesters clashed with police for several hours. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left Rajapaksa’s government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. READ MORE
Police stood outside petrol stations in Sri Lanka’s capital city Colombo and shops slowly opened on Saturday - the first day after a state of emergency was declared to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)
Sri Lanka’s former president Maithripala Sirisena’s Freedom Party has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an all-party government to tide over the worst economic crisis in the island nation and said that it may leave the alliance if its request was ignored.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a nationwide public emergency amidst a spate of protests, including outside his house, over the worst economic crisis in the island nation. Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1. In the gazette, the President states: “Whereas I am of opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.:
According to economic policy experts, a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the only viable option for Sri Lanka to tackle its debt of nearly $4 billion. The IMF will initiate discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on a possible loan program in “coming days”, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
Opposition condemns Emergency declared by President Rajapaksa. “We call upon #President@GotabayaR to immediately rescind this gazette notification. You cannot stifle protests and opposition to the regime by declaring a state of #emergency. I call upon fellow members of #Parliament not to approve this ill-advised move,” M. A. Sumanthiran, MP, said in a tweet.
The latest official data released Friday showed inflation in Colombo hit 18.7 percent in March, the sixth consecutive monthly record. Food prices soared a record 30.1 percent.
The southern towns of Galle, Matara and Moratuwa also saw anti-government protests, and similar demonstrations were reported in the northern and central regions. All held up traffic on main roads.
In the highland town of Nuwara Eliya, activists blocked the opening of a flower exhibition by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife, Shiranthi, police said.
The capital was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence.
Security forces fired into the crowd and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.
A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent Thursday, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents slammed the government’s handling of the country’s crippling economic crisis.
