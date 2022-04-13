Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Govt Defaults on External Debt of $51 Billion, Health System Crumbles; Protests Intensify in Colombo

The island nation’s reserves have slumped more than two-thirds in the past two years, as tax cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic badly hurt its tourism-dependent economy and exposed the government’s debt-fuelled spending.

Street protests against shortages of fuel, power, food and medicine have gone on for more than a month. “We need to focus on essential imports and not have to worry about servicing external debt,” Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s governor, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, told reporters.

“It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible.”

Weerasinghe said the suspension of payment would be until the country came to an agreement with creditors and with the support of a loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka starts formal talks with the global lender on Monday for emergency loans.

The country has foreign debt payments of around $4 billion due this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. A coupon payment of $78 million is due across two of its bonds maturing in 2023 and 2028 on Monday, though there is a 30-day grace period.

Governor Weerasinghe said the call on repayment was being taken in good faith, emphasising that the country of 22 million people had never defaulted on its debt payments.

A shipment of 11,000 MT of rice from India arrived here on Tuesday to help the economic crisis hit Sri Lankans celebrate the traditional national new year. Sri Lankans will celebrate Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 13 and 14. This is one of the biggest festivals in Sri Lanka.

The shipment of rice from India reached Colombo on board ship, ahead of the New Year celebration by the people of Sri Lanka, an Indian High Commission statement said. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948. “16,000 MT rice supplied under India’s multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in the past week alone,” the statement said.

