Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Medical Group Warns Prez of ‘Catastrophic’ Deaths Due to Supply Shortage; Govt Seeks to Restructure Debt

“This situation could’ve been avoided if Sri Lanka have had a good relationship with India. The main reason for this situation is China. Sri Lanka got trapped in the debt trap of China. We are definitely worried about our people living there," said Yoganathan, a refugee at Mandapam Camp.
As Sri Lanka reels under a severe economic crisis that triggered a political upheaval, India on Thursday said it stands ready to continue assisting the island nation to recover from the difficulties in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been keenly following the evolving economic situation and other developments in Sri Lanka. READ MORE
While the government estimates the COVID-19 pandemic has cost Sri Lankas tourism-dependent economy $14 billion in the last two years, protesters also allege fiscal mismanagement. The country has immense foreign debts after borrowing heavily for infrastructure and other projects. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion this year alone. The debts and dwindling foreign reserves leave it unable to pay for imported goods.
Sri Lanka’s national medical association warned Thursday that hospitals will be unable to provide even emergency services in coming weeks because of critical shortages of drugs and medical equipment caused by the country’s economic crisis, leading to a catastrophic number of deaths if supplies aren’t replenished.
The Sri Lanka Medical Association sent a letter to Rajapaksa on Thursday saying that hospitals have already decided to curtail services such as routine surgeries and limit the use of available medical materials to treatment of life-threatening illnesses. Unless supplies are urgently replenished, within a matter of weeks, if not days, emergency treatment will also not be possible. This will result in a catastrophic number of deaths," the letter said.
With its foreign exchange reserves shrinking quickly, massive debt payments due and the rupee currency slumping, analysts say the government – controlled by Rajapaksa and his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister – is running out of options.
Reserves dropped 16% to $1.93 billion in March, central bank data showed on Thursday.
“We must look at how to structure the $1 billion international sovereign bond payment maturing in July,” said Ali Sabry, who submitted his resignation to Rajapaksa on Tuesday. “We must go to the IMF, there is no other solution that I can see.” Sabry was moved to finance from the justice ministry on Monday to replace President Rajapaksa’s younger brother Basil Rajapaksa. It was not immediately clear if Rajapaksa had accepted Sabry’s resignation, submitted days ahead of scheduled talks with the IMF for emergency loans.
As the island nation attempts to fast-track the formulation of proposals to present to the IMF President Rajapaksa on Thursday appointed K.M.M Siriwardana, a deputy governor at the central bank who previously worked with the Fund, as treasury secretary.
The $1 billion bond maturing on July 25 was trading at 54 cents in the dollar, its lowest level since spring 2020 when the COVID-19 rout hit global financial markets, data from MarketAxess showed.
Other Sri Lankan dollar-denominated sovereign bonds traded at even more stressed levels, with most changing hands around 40 cents in the dollar.
“We must have political stability to find solutions to the financial crisis,” Sabry said. “We must discuss with the World Bank and we must have a bridge-financing plan with the ADB. If we don’t have stability, who will conduct these talks?,” he said, referring to the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank.
