Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: As Prime Minister Rajapaksa Appeals for Calm, Lankan Parties Propose Interim Govt With New PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appealed to the citizens to stop protests and called for patience, while announcing the reinstatement of a critical fertiliser subsidy for farmers amid the severe economic crisis in the country. Read More
The Sri Lankan government is looking for external assistance of about $3 billion over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items. It is also seeking to restructure international sovereign debt and seek a moratorium on payments.
JP Morgan analysts estimate Sri Lanka’s gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with a current account deficit of around $3 billion. The country held $1.9 billion in foreign reserves at the end of March, reported news agency Reuters.
Sri Lanka leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadesa said that the Sri Lankan opposition will use methods under the ambit of constitutional procedures to restore the island nation.
"It's an organic uprising. We'll use all methods available through constitutional procedures to achieve the expectations of the people. I appeal to all world leaders, institutions to help Sri Lanka & provide us with max amount of support," Premadasa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Sri Lanka, an island of 22 million, still deeply fractured only 13 years since the end of a civil war, has united as never before. Protests across the nation over the past week have been unequivocal. The primary rallying cry “go home Gota" (aimed at president Gotabaya Rajapaksa) has been accompanied by “go home Rajapaksas" — a fierce rebuke of the family that has dominated Sri Lankan politics this century. READ MORE
For Sri Lankans, the scenario is surreal – The top political leadership has collapsed overnight. Braving heavy rain and ignoring the Sinhalese New Year celebration (Avurudu, which begins on Wednesday), thousands have laid a siege to the President’s house, demanding his resignation. The young agitators have made the most powerful ruling Rajapaksa family irrelevant, and brought in a group of professionals, comprising the Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Treasury secretary and a three-member economic advisory committee, to fix the crumbling economy of the island nation. READ MORE
The ongoing political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka could force the 2022 Asia Cup out of the country, according to a report. Earlier this year in March, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had announced Sri Lanka as the host for the 2022 edition of the tournament which has twice been postponed in the past due to the covid pandemic. All five Test teams from the continent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and host Sri Lanka are to participate in the event.
In his address, the PM Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government would reintroduce a critical fertiliser subsidy to assist farmers who have been hit by crop losses after a ban on chemical fertilisers last year.
“This is not the time to move farmers to total organic fertilisers," he said.
Sri Lanka typically allocates about 36 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($114 million) for fertiliser subsidies, according to the agriculture ministry, which supports over 2 million farmers.
The government suspended the fertiliser subsidy last year in an attempt to shift Sri Lanka’s agriculture completely to organic farming, which drew heavy criticism from farmer unions, opposition politicians and academics.
Three political parties that recently withdrew from Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition have proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s older brother, they said on Monday.
“The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet," said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party.
“We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy."
In a televised address on Monday, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa called for patience and announced the reinstatement of a critical fertiliser subsidy for farmers.
Rajapaksa appealed to the protesters to end their anti-government agitation and said that every minute spent on streets deprives the country of dollar inflow. This was his first public appearance since countrywide protests began demanding the resignation of the President and the entire Rakapaksa family.
“The president and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said in the televised address, as protesters camped outside the president’s office for the third consecutive day.
While there was an appeal for peace by the prime minister on one hand, there was a proposal, on the other, to replace him by three political parties that recently withdrew from Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition. The three parties proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing Mahinda Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s older brother.
The island nation has been facing an economic crisis and is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of foreign exchange for imports. Sri Lanka has reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and countries such as India and China for urgent financial help.
In a televised address on Monday, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa appealed to the protesters camping outside the president’s office for the third consecutive day, “The president and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis”.
President Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet last week and called for a unity government to help tackle the crisis, as 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independents in the 225-seat parliament. The government has, however, said it retains a majority in the house.
Three parties represented by 16 of the lawmakers told reporters that they had met the president and the prime minister and that more talks were scheduled for Tuesday.
Sri Lanka’s next parliamentary election is not due until 2025.
