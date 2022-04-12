Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: As Prime Minister Rajapaksa Appeals for Calm, Lankan Parties Propose Interim Govt With New PM

The Sri Lankan government is looking for external assistance of about $3 billion over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items. It is also seeking to restructure international sovereign debt and seek a moratorium on payments.

JP Morgan analysts estimate Sri Lanka’s gross debt servicing would amount to $7 billion this year, with a current account deficit of around $3 billion. The country held $1.9 billion in foreign reserves at the end of March, reported news agency Reuters.