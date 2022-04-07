Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Neighbourhood 1st, Says Jaishankar as India Sends 270,000 MT of Fuel; Students Storm Ministry

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign “under any circumstances”, his government’s chief whip told parliament on Wednesday as he defended the beleaguered leader’s controversial decisions, amidst huge public protests demanding his resignation over the country’s worst economic crisis. Read More
Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its economic crisis, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens against travelling to the island nation, pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages there, besides the COVID-19 and terror threats. Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism, State Department said in its latest travel advisory which has now been placed on Level 3.
Students broke through the Sri Lankan health ministry on Wednesday after parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana told legislators that more hardships were to come as the country appeared at the brink of a political impasse. “The food, gas and electricity shortages will get worse. There will be very acute food shortages and starvation."
India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India’s high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday.
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily shut its embassies in Norway and Iraq, as well as the country’s Consulate General in Sydney, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. A statement from the ministry said the decision will take effect from April 30. The Ministry said the decision of temporary closure of the two embassies and a consulate by the government came after careful deliberation and was part of a general restructuring of Sri Lanka’s diplomatic representation overseas. It comes in context of the current economic crisis and foreign currency constraints faced by Sri Lanka that has led to protests across the country and resignations en-mass from Sri Lanka’s cabinet.
Speaking in Parliament, Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando said the government will face this problem and there is no reason for the President to resign as he was elected to office. “As a responsible Government, we state President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post under any circumstances,” Fernando said.
Amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948, the Government also defended the President’s decision to enforce a state of emergency, that had given him sweeping authority to act in the interests of public security and preserving public order, including suspending any laws, authorising detentions and seizing property, saying it was declared after attempts were made to attack the President’s Office and other public property.
Meanwhile, India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India's high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday.
Veteran left-wing politician Vasudeva Nanayakkara said on Wednesday said Sri Lanka’s ongoing political turmoil triggered by the country’s unprecedented economic crisis can be ended with a snap election. Democratic Left Front politician Nanayakkara was among the 42 members who declared independence in Parliament from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition.
“This government cannot move forward now. There must be a government with everyone participating for at least 6 months and then have an election,” Nanayakkara said. He, however, ruled out joining hands with the opposition groups.
