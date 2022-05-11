Sri Lanka Economy Will Collapse if No New Govt in 2 Days: Central Bank

Sri Lanka’s economy will “collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government is appointed within two days to restore political stability, the central bank chief said Wednesday. “If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters in Colombo.

