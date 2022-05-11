Home » News » World » Sri Lanka Economy Will Collapse if No New Govt in 2 Days: Central Bank

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holding the Sri Lankan national flag is silhouetted during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it

AFP
Updated: May 11, 2022, 17:30 IST

Sri Lanka’s economy will “collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government is appointed within two days to restore political stability, the central bank chief said Wednesday. “If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters in Colombo.

first published: May 11, 2022, 17:21 IST